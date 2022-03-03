Enjoy stunning scenery along Dunhuang railway in snow-covered Gobi Desert of NW China

People's Daily Online) 14:01, March 03, 2022

Photo shows the amazing snow-clad scenery along the Dunhuang railway in the Gobi Desert of northwest China’s Gansu Province. (Photo courtesy of China Railway Lanzhou Bureau)

Recently, snow blanketed the Gobi Desert in northwest China’s Gansu Province, creating views of breathtaking ethereal landscapes. The Dunhuang railway, which links Dunhuang city in Gansu and Golmud city, in northwest China’s Qinghai Province, runs through the desert.

The 671-km railway is mainly used to transport goods such as cement, oil, steel, coal and raw materials between the two cities, according to an executive of the China Railway Lanzhou Bureau Group Co., Ltd. Besides, a one-carriage commuter train for the staff members of some of the railway’s stations runs along the railway every Friday.

The railway includes a major project – the 10.9-km Shashangou Railway Bridge in the Kumtag Desert that borders Gansu and northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. It is the only extra-long bridge that runs across moving sands in China.

The railway intersects with existing lines, including the Qinghai-Tibet Railway, Lanzhou-Xinjiang Railway, and Lanzhou-Qinghai Railway, forming the first circular railway network in the northwestern region of the country.

