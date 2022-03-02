Home>>
50th anniversary of Shanghai Communique marked in Shanghai
(Ecns.cn) 09:53, March 02, 2022
A Peking Opera artist performs famous Peking Opera "Icy Moon Rises Above the Sea" to mark the 50th anniversary of the Shanghai Communique at the Shanghai Grand Hall, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqun)
A concert in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Shanghai Communique was held on Monday night, with many classic Chinese and U.S. folk songs played.
