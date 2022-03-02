Sri Lanka says engaged in evacuating nationals from Ukraine

Xinhua) 09:10, March 02, 2022

COLOMBO, March 1 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said they are currently engaged in the evacuation of approximately 40 Sri Lankan nationals, including two students, via the Ukraine-Poland border.

In a statement, the ministry said Sri Lanka continues to closely monitor developments in Ukraine and has strengthened the provision of resources to the Sri Lankan embassy in Warsaw to facilitate the evacuation.

"The Foreign Ministry is also engaged in monitoring the status of Sri Lankan nationals in countries which share land borders with Ukraine. Sri Lanka's accredited missions are in contact with the relevant Honorary Consuls and Sri Lankan nationals in the respective countries," the statement said.

The Sri Lankan embassy in Moscow which is concurrently accredited to Belarus continues to be in close communication with approximately 1,600 Sri Lankan nationals, including 1,556 students studying in universities or higher education institutes in Belarus, it added.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)