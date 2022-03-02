Food stocks in Sudan could run out in one month: UN

Xinhua) 08:27, March 02, 2022

KHARTOUM, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Monday warned that food stocks in Sudan could run out in one month because of a severe funding shortfall.

"Limited resources have been prioritized to ensure that the needs of the most vulnerable people in Sudan are met but even with this prioritization exercise, food stocks and cash are expected to run out starting April across the country," Eddie Rowe, WFP representative and country director in Sudan, said in a press release.

"A major funding shortfall of 285 million U.S. dollars for the next six months (March-August 2022) is jeopardizing operations and lives," he said, adding "without new funds, WFP may have no choice but to make further cuts and the impact could be devastating."

The WFP is running general food assistance program for around 362,000 refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Sudan's Darfur region using cash-based transfers.

Nutrition programs for malnourished children and pregnant and nursing mothers as well as school meals programs have now resumed in the region, through which WFP aims to reach 122,600 people with nutrition support and 321,000 school children with school meals this year, according to the press release.

On Jan. 11, the United Nations Office for the Coordination and Humanitarian Affairs launched the Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan for 2022.

The plan aimed to provide humanitarian assistance to 10.9 million vulnerable people across Sudan at a cost of 1.9 billion dollars. More than 800 million dollars will go to life-saving activities.

However, the international response was disrupted after the General Commander of the Sudanese Army Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on Oct. 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

