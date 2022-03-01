UN Environment Assembly opens with call to re-invigorate green agenda

Xinhua) 08:22, March 01, 2022

Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows the resumed fifth session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-5) in Nairobi, Kenya. The resumed fifth session of the UNEA-5 kicked off in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Monday.(Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

NAIROBI, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- The resumed fifth session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-5) kicked off in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Monday, with delegates renewing call for action on the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss in order to secure a green and resilient future for humanity.

More than 2,000 participants including environment ministers, diplomats, researchers, innovators and grassroots campaigners will be participating in the three-day forum that will take place in a hybrid format to chart a new course for the planet and its inhabitants.

Espen Barth Eide, the president of UNEA-5 and Norway's Climate and Environment minister said that faith in multilateralism was crucial to boost action on ecological threats, hasten a pandemic recovery that is green and inclusive.

He noted that human actions were fueling global warming, loss of species and plastic litter in waterways, adding that durable solution lied in a shift to less carbon intensive and circular economic activities.

Among key highlights of this year's global environment assembly will be adoption of a legally binding pact on ending plastic pollution and discussions on novel ways to regenerate ecosystems and tame the climate crisis.

In addition, the forum whose theme is "Strengthening Actions for Nature to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals" will discuss harmful chemicals in the agriculture sector and blue economy.

Inger Andersen, the executive director of UN Environment Program (UNEP) stressed that securing a peaceful, sustainable and green future for humanity was possible subject to robust action on plastic pollution, carbon emission and habitat loss.

"We have a responsibility to deliver solution to the crisis of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss," said Anderson adding that financing and policy incentives were key to promote green growth.

Keriako Tobiko, Kenya's minister for Environment and Forestry said that delegates from 198 countries who will participate in the biennial UN environmental forum should come up with resolutions that aims to bequeath future generations a healthy, green and plastic free planet.

According to Tobiko, human activities had escalated plastic pollution, extinction of species and runway greenhouse gas emission, adding that long-term solution hinged on enforcing legislation, public awareness and incentivizing waste recyclers.

Photo taken on Feb. 28, 2022 shows the resumed fifth session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-5) in Nairobi, Kenya. The resumed fifth session of the UNEA-5 kicked off in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Monday.(Xinhua/Long Lei)

Espen Barth Eide, the president of UNEA-5 and Norway's Climate and Environment minister, speaks at the resumed fifth session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-5) in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 28, 2022. The resumed fifth session of the UNEA-5 kicked off in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Monday.(Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

Keriako Tobiko, Kenya's minister for Environment and Forestry, speaks at the resumed fifth session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-5) in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 28, 2022. The resumed fifth session of the UNEA-5 kicked off in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Monday.(Xinhua/Long Lei)

Inger Andersen, the executive director of UN Environment Program (UNEP), speaks at the resumed fifth session of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA-5) in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 28, 2022. The resumed fifth session of the UNEA-5 kicked off in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Monday.(Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

