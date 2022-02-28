Baiyangdian Lake begins thawing as spring sunshine arrives in N China’s Hebei

People's Daily Online) 17:41, February 28, 2022

Dubbed the "pearl of north China," Baiyangdian Lake in Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province started to thaw as temperatures continued to rise in recent days. In the warm sunlight of the early spring, some parts of Baiyangdian have thawed, while other parts still remain frozen.

Since the establishment of the Xiong’an New Area nearly five years ago, a story of green development has unfolded here. Baiyangdian Lake, the largest wetland ecosystem in north China, has seen significant improvement in its ecological environment and water quality, with the water quality of its core areas reaching Grade III (or ‘good quality’), as well as witnessing a growing number of migratory birds in the winter season.

Aerial photo shows Baiyangdian Lake, which has been dubbed as the “pearl of north China,” in the Xiong’an New Area, north China’s Hebei Province. (Photo/Gao Teng)

Photo shows two people and footprints in the freshly fallen snow on a frozen patch of Baiyangdian Lake. (Photo/Gao Teng)

Photo shows the clean waters and reed marshes of Baiyangdian Lake. (Photo/Gao Teng)

Photo shows villages near the clean waters and reed marshes of Baiyangdian Lake. (Photo/Gao Teng)

Photo shows a wooden trestle bridge on Baiyangdian Lake, which has started to thaw in the early spring sunshine. (Photo/Gao Teng)

A frozen section next to reed marshes has started to thaw on Baiyangdian Lake. (Photo/Gao Teng)

Photo shows a frozen section of Baiyangdian Lake nearby a village. (Photo/Gao Teng)

Photo shows a thawed section of Baiyangdian Lake. (Photo/Gao Teng)

Baer's pochards, known as "the giant panda of bird species" in China, are spotted at Baiyangdian Lake. (Photo/Gao Teng)

Aerial photo shows Baiyangdian Lake basking in sunlight. (Photo/Gao Teng)

Aerial photo shows the docks on a frozen stretch of Baiyangdian Lake. (Photo/Gao Teng)

