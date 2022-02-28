Home>>
Huangguoshu Waterfall transformed into misty wonderland in SW China's Guizhou
(People's Daily Online) 13:13, February 28, 2022
|Photo shows Huangguoshu Waterfall in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Gu Shangtai)
Under a mixture of light rain and snow showers, Huangguoshu Waterfall in southwest China's Guizhou Province turned into a misty wonderland. Nestled within snow-clad mountains and surrounded by shimmering waters, the waterfall presents tourists with an atmosphere of ethereal beauty.
Huangguoshu Waterfall is one of the largest waterfalls in Asia, and a must-see destination for any avid nature photographer.
