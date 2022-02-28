IPC, BOCOG presidents confident of successful Winter Paralympics

Xinhua) 08:39, February 28, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Beijing 2022 organizing committee president Cai Qi and his International Paralympic Committee (IPC) counterpart Andrew Parsons discussed preparations for the upcoming Winter Paralympics and expressed their confidence for a successful Games as they met via video link on Sunday.

Cai thanked the IPC for supporting the organization of the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games, saying "The preparation for the Winter Olympics and Paralympics was carried out at the same pace, in line with the principle of hosting a 'green, inclusive, open and clean' Games."

"The COVID-19 countermeasures during the Winter Olympics will continue to be applied in the Paralympics. We will stick to the athlete-centered approach and take the needs of participants into account," Cai added.

"We hope the IPC and BOCOG can work jointly to ensure the participants abiding by the countermeasures and hold a 'streamlined, safe and splendid' Winter Paralympics," Cai said.

Parsons said that China hosted a successful Winter Olympics with effective COVID-19 countermeasures that were praised by the international community.

"The barrier-free facilities have been in place at the venues and Paralympic Village, providing a safe and convenient environment for participants. The IPC will continue to coordinate with BOCOG to hold a successful Winter Paralympics with joint efforts," Parsons said.

