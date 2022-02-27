Beijing Winter Paralympics facilities are the best, says Netherlands coach

Xinhua) 10:54, February 27, 2022

YANQING, Beijing, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- The facilities of the Yanqing Paralympic Village and the National Alpine Skiing Center are the best of the latest three Paralympics, said Netherlands coach Nicky Elsewaerd.

"I have been to Sochi and Pyeongchang, and these facilities by far are the best for the Paralympics," said Elsewaerd one day after his arrival in China.

After the official opening of the Yanqing Paralympic Village on Friday, athletes from Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, China and other countries had training at the National Alpine Skiing Center on Saturday.

"The facilities are perfect. Everything is good and acceptable. We have big rooms and big bedrooms. They have special bedrooms for athletes with wheelchairs. Until now, it looks like your organizers in China did a good job," said Elsewaerd who had a nice sleep last night in the village.

Elsewaerd also enjoyed the Chinese food in the Paralympic Village very much. In his opinion, the food in Yanqing is even better than that in Beijing and Zhangjiakou.

When being asked about the goals at the upcoming Paralympics, the coach said he and his Alpine skiing team wanted to pocket one medal in Yanqing.

"I'm not going to say the number, but I'm disappointed if we didn't take a medal home," Elsewaerd said.

The Beijing Paralympic Winter Games will open on March 4, with all downhill events of Alpine skiing scheduled on March 5.

