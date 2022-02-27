Two batches of mainland medical experts sent to Hong Kong to fight COVID-19

Xinhua) 11:10, February 27, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- Two batches of mainland health experts have arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to work with the HKSAR government in fighting the latest COVID-19 outbreak, a health official said on Saturday.

The central government will continue to support Hong Kong in epidemic prevention and control, with mainland experts continually working closely with their Hong Kong counterparts, National Health Commission official Wu Liangyou said at a press conference.

