Hong Kong reports 17,063 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:10, February 27, 2022

A citizen wearing mask exercises in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 26, 2022. Hong Kong reported 17,063 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, official data showed. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

