China establishes deep space exploration laboratory

Xinhua) 10:53, February 27, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's deep space exploration laboratory has been officially inaugurated, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA).

Co-established by the CNSA, Anhui Province and the University of Science and Technology of China, the laboratory is headquartered in Hefei.

It will carry out science and technology research focusing on major national projects in the field of deep space exploration, and it will promote the transformation of research achievements, according to the CNSA.

The CNSA will support the lab to join the construction of major engineering projects, including the fourth phase of the lunar exploration program, the planetary exploration program, the international lunar scientific research station and the asteroid defense system, according to CNSA head Zhang Kejian.

It will also support the lab to develop large-scale basic scientific research facilities in the field of deep space exploration, and foster international scientific programs and international cooperation projects such as the lunar research station, Zhang said.

