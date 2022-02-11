Commentary: China welcomes cooperation on space endeavor

February 11, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China always welcomes cooperation on space endeavor, as it adheres to the belief that outer space is a common treasure of humanity, and that its exploration, development and peaceful use are common pursuits of all peoples.

This belief was reiterated by a blue book released Wednesday by the country's space industry flagship China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The blue book said China's space industry is always committed to strengthening international exchanges and cooperation, and had implemented various projects with international partners in 2021, including cooperative research and development, facility and data sharing, and application service.

Last year saw new progress on space exploration, such as the construction of China's space station, the Tianwen-1 Mars mission, the discoveries of the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope, and the examination of lunar samples brought back by the Chang'e-5 probe.

China expects to complete the building of its space station this year, and has promised to make it a platform for extensive international cooperation, including astronaut selection and training, as well as joint flights.

The construction of a foothold in outer space that can accommodate astronauts and payloads from all over the world is just part of China's endeavor to promote international cooperation and exchanges on space exploration.

China will also work together with countries including Italy, Brazil and Pakistan on satellite engineering and technology, and will welcome international partners to participate in the research and construction of a lunar research station, according to a white paper published a few days before the Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Tiger.

The white paper said China calls on all countries to work together to build a global community with a shared future in outer space. The international community should share this idea and work together on it.

All of these achievements and plans are China's new journey into space in cooperation with the international community, and also important steps in mankind's exploration of the universe.

Faced with an unknown universe full of risks, we can only go further by working together.

In Chinese culture, the tiger is a symbol of courage and strength.

In the human race's exploration of the universe, we all need the courage to face the unknown and the strength to overcome challenges. And we can do that much easier if we work together.

