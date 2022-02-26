Home>>
Ukrainian president seeks talks with Russia
(Xinhua) 10:26, February 26, 2022
KIEV, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that he wants to hold negotiations with Russia over its military operation.
Zelensky made the remarks in a televised address, according to a statement published in the president's official website.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized "a special military operation" in Donbass, and Ukraine confirmed that military installations across the country were under attack.
At least 137 Ukrainians were killed and more than 300 injured in the military operation, Zelensky earlier said.
