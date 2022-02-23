Lebanese ski players hail dreamy, exciting Olympic trip in Beijing

Lebanese alpine skiers Cesar Arnouk (R) , Manon Ouaiss (L) and Lebanese Ski Federation President Freddy Keyrouz (C) attend a press conference on the eve of three Lebanese skiers' departure to China for the Beijing Winter Olympics, in Beirut, Lebanon, on Jan. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

BEIRUT, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Lebanese ski players who took part in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics describe their experiences in China as dreamy, exciting and interesting.

For alpine skier Manon Ouaiss, the Beijing trip was amazing as her dream came true by "becoming part of the Olympics family."

"Being part of the Olympics family and meeting people from all around the world who share the same passion, not only for Alpine skiing but for sports in general, was a wonderful feeling," Ouaiss told Xinhua.

"It was a good opportunity to make new friends because we were all in the same village, meeting regularly for meals and trainings which was amazing," she added.

Fireworks illuminate the night sky during the closing ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Ouaiss felt very happy about representing Lebanon in the Games and holding the Lebanese flag during the opening ceremony, a chance for her to show the world that Lebanon is home to people capable of making achievements in different fields.

"I was keen to raise Lebanon's flag so high and show the world that our country may be politically and economically unstable but has a lot to offer on different levels," she said.

The Lebanese athlete also lauded China's "outstanding and impressive" organization of the whole event, especially Beijing's capability of creating ski slopes with artificial snow.

For his part, cross-country skier Elie Tawk was amazed by China's proper COVID-19 measures that allow players to live a wonderful Olympic experience.

"The measures made us feel much protected but they did not prevent us from feeling the spirit of the Olympic Games which was an amazing achievement by China," he told Xinhua.

Tawk expressed his admiration for the discipline demonstrated by the staff at the Olympic village who were ready to receive players at all times with a very kind and welcoming manner.

Photo taken on Feb. 20, 2022 shows the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)

"I once visited the dining hall at 3 a.m. in the morning after my races and the whole team was there ready to welcome us and cater to our needs," he said.

For Tawk, China's meticulous organization of the whole event was more than perfect.

"The organizing committee, for instance, was able to transport all athletes from three villages to the opening ceremony just on time as planned, which showed a high level of professionalism," he noted.

Tawk also said his successful participation in the Beijing Winter Olympics has raised his morale so much that he has already started training in order to qualify for a spot in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

"I've changed my eating and sleeping habits and is focusing much on training now, hoping to become a professional athlete at a young age," the 19-year-old skier said.

In contrast, Ouaiss is not sure if she will continue with her intensive training for the next Olympic Games as she hopes to focus on her studies.

Athletes parade during closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)

But one thing is for sure: Ouaiss has plans to revisit China for tourism after her experience of the great capabilities of the country on different levels and the welcoming nature of Chinese people during the Beijing trip, she told Xinhua.

Lebanon was represented at the Beijing Winter Olympics by alpine skiers Cesar Arnouk and Manon Ouaiss, and cross-country skier Elie Tawk.

Photo taken on Feb. 20, 2022 shows fireworks in the shape of "One World" over the National Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Cesar Arnouk achieved the best record for his country in 34 years in the men's slalom race by ranking 38th out of 88 participants, while Ouaiss was placed 46th in the women's slalom and 54th in the women's giant slalom.

Tawk competed in the 15-km depth skating race and men's sprint free, ranking 92nd and 87th respectively.

