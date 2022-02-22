Imprint of Chinese culture, spirit of Olympic Games

A thousand drawings, searching for material by going deep into the snow at over 5,000 meters above sea level, choosing 400 grams from 15 kilograms of material...Zhang Tiecheng and his team poured their hearts and souls into every step of the jade carving process, from design, material selection to production.

A video produced by Beijing News Radio tells the story of Beijing jade carving, a national intangible culture heritage. Zhang, the inheritor of Beijing jade carving, designed and produced the emblem and gold inlay of the 2008 Summer Olympics, and recorded the memory of the 2022 Winter Olympics with the jade emblem his team produced.

(Video produced by Beijing News Radio)

