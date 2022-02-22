Home>>
Wonderful moments of the Beijing Olympics in sand paintings
(People's Daily App) 16:35, February 22, 2022
The artists used sand paintings to relive the wonderful moments of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, such as the stunning opening ceremony, the exciting moment when China won its first gold, and when Gu Ailing won two golds and one silver in the Olympics.
Best wishes to all the athletes!
(Video source: Kuaishou)
