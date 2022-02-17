Mexico celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties with China

Xinhua) 08:07, February 17, 2022

China's Ambassador to Mexico Zhu Qingqiao (2nd R) attends a ceremony on the issuance of a series of stamps to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries at the Postal Palace in the historic center of the capital Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 14, 2022. The stamps showcase two historical and cultural landmarks: the Dengfeng Observatory in China's Henan Province, and the Pyramid of Kukulkan in Chichen Itza, Mexico. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Various events have been held in Mexico to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Mexico.

The Mexican Senate Monday celebrated bilateral ties with an event attended by various Mexican authorities, legislators and academics, as well as Chinese diplomats.

Mexico and China continue to endorse "a mutual commitment of loyalty and trust" after half a century of diplomatic relations, said Olga Sanchez Cordero, president of the Mexican Senate, when addressing the event.

"The 50 years of diplomatic relations are only the beginning of building the future together as fraternal countries," she said. "Today, the strength of our relationship is evident, which allows us to continue deepening it."

For his part, China's Ambassador to Mexico Zhu Qingqiao said that regardless of changes in the international landscape over the 50 years, both countries "have always moved forward hand in hand in the correct direction," leading to political mutual trust that "has continuously deepened."

"The two countries have established comprehensive, multi-level and wide-ranging exchange and cooperation, achieving more than 80 major cooperation agreements," he said, adding that economic and trade cooperation between China and Mexico has expanded.

As part of the celebration, both in-person and virtual, a photography exhibition was inaugurated in the Senate's main courtyard, highlighting key meetings over the past half century which strengthened the friendly relations.

Moreover, a book titled "50 years of Diplomatic Relations between Mexico and China: Past, Present and Future" was presented after the event during the ordinary legislative session. The book was published by the Center for China-Mexico Studies at the National Autonomous University of Mexico and the Belisario Dominguez Institute of the Mexican Senate.

On the same day, Mexico and China jointly issued a series of stamps to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and a ceremony on the issuance was held at the Postal Palace in the historic center of the capital Mexico City.

The stamps showcase two historical and cultural landmarks: the Dengfeng Observatory in China's Henan Province, and the Pyramid of Kukulkan in Chichen Itza, Mexico.

"Both were astronomical observatories, which show the high level of development of ancient astronomy in the two countries, while representing a vivid portrait of the long history and splendid cultures of both countries and reflecting the cultures' similarities regarding respecting nature," Zhu said at the ceremony.

Director General of the Mexican Postal Service Rocio Barcena told Xinhua that the two historical landmarks selected spotlight the millennial cultures of China and Mexico, and the invaluable ancestral heritage, and that the issuance of joint stamp series "is a very significant act of friendship and consolidation of our relations."

China-Mexico diplomatic relations were established on Feb. 14, 1972 before being upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2013.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)