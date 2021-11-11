SW China county forges sister-city ties with city in Mexico

Combination photo shows Fengdu County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality in 2003 (top, file photo provided by Chongqing Three Gorges Migrants Memorial) and on Aug. 5, 2020 (bottom, photo taken by Huang Wei), respectively. (Xinhua)

CHONGQING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Fengdu County in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Wednesday signed an agreement via video link to establish a sister-city relationship with Guanajuato in Mexico, according to county authorities.

"Thanks to our cultural legacies, we are both international tourist destinations. In addition, we share a deep tradition of ghostly legends and afterlife culture, manifested through different artistic means," said Mario Alejandro Navarro, mayor of Guanajuato, in his address to the online signature ceremony.

Guanajuato practices the traditional folk culture of the Day of the Dead, which was the inspiration for the Hollywood film "Coco." Fengdu is also known for its ghost culture.

Zhang Guozhong, Party chief of the county, said the two sides will continue to promote mutual visits as well as economic and trade exchanges.

The county delegation visited Guanajuato to carry out cultural exchange and promotion activities in December 2018, when the two sides signed a letter of intent on establishing sister-city ties.

