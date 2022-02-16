Chinese young man exhibits excellent somersault skills
(People's Daily App) 16:58, February 16, 2022
A 21-year-old Kungfu lover from Shantou, South China's Guangdong Province, wowed netizens with his excellent somersaults performance.
Anywhere could be stage for the young man since he has no routine place to practice.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
