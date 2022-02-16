UN Security Council should adjust Darfur sanctions: Chinese envoy

Xinhua) 13:17, February 16, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy said Tuesday that the Security Council should adjust sanctions concerning Sudan's Darfur region in light of the changing dynamics.

Noting that Darfur is at a critical stage of transition from peacekeeping to peacebuilding, Dai Bing, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, said the security situation in Darfur is generally stable but still fragile, with frequent tribal conflicts and violent looting.

After the withdrawal of the UN-African Union peacekeeping force in Darfur, the Sudanese authorities have taken the primary responsibility of maintaining stability and protecting civilians, Dai said.

He pointed out that it is an imminent task to strengthen the security capacity-building of the Sudanese authorities, which has been negatively impacted by arms embargoes.

According to the envoy, the Security Council should adjust the sanctions measures in a timely manner in light of the changing dynamics.

The just adopted Resolution 2620 calls for setting benchmarks for adjusting the sanctions by a set date and China supports this idea by voting in favor of the draft resolution, said Dai.

Last year, the Security Council adopted Resolution 2562, which requests developing benchmarks on the sanctions against Sudan by Sept. 15, 2021. But regrettably, it has yet to be implemented.

The new Resolution 2620 sets Aug. 31 of this year as the deadline for clear, well-defined and realistic benchmarks. China looks forward to working with members of the Security Council to carry out all these requirements, the envoy said.

