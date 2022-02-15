Chinese envoy calls for prioritization of 4 key issues related to poverty reduction

February 15, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Monday called for the prioritization of four key issues related to poverty and hunger reduction: food security, protection of vulnerable groups, sustainable development, and social justice.

Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, made the appeal at the 60th session of the Commission for Social Development.

"Poverty is a deep-rooted problem of human society. The eradication of poverty and hunger is the dream of humankind, fundamental human rights, and the primary goal of the 2030 Agenda," said Zhang.

COVID-19 has eroded the gains in global poverty reduction, resulting in 140 million people falling back into poverty and about 800 million people suffering from hunger. Some developing countries have been driven back to poverty and instability by the pandemic, and face many challenges in post-pandemic reconstruction. In developed countries, vulnerable groups have also fallen into difficulties, with increasing demand for redressing social injustice, he said.

At present, the international community should focus on the four issues of food security, protection of vulnerable groups, sustainable development, and social justice, said Zhang.

As the global cause for development stands at a crossroads, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Development Initiative (GDI) at the General Debate of the 76th Session of the General Assembly, focusing on eight major areas and putting forward cooperation proposals and plans, in a bid to translate development consensus into pragmatic actions and accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development for more robust, greener and more balanced global development, said Zhang.

In January 2022, China launched the Group of Friends of Global Development Initiative in New York, which was warmly received by more than 100 member states and international organizations. China welcomes more member states and international organizations to join the group so as to put the initiative into practice and help countries, especially developing ones, get rid of poverty, eradicate hunger, and achieve common, transformative and green development, he said.

"Looking ahead, China is ready to work with all parties to promote the GDI, contribute to the faster implementation of the 2030 Agenda, and make unremitting efforts to together build a bright future for international development cooperation and a community with a shared future for mankind," he said.

