Former French alpine ski champion says artificial snow at Beijing 2022 a "success": HuffPost

Xinhua) 09:55, February 16, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- The "unique snow" of the Beijing Winter Olympics is a "success," said Gauthier de Tessieres, a former French alpine ski champion and now consultant for Eurosport, the French service of the HuffPost said in a recent article.

According to him, the snow at the Winter Olympics is very compact, allowing for a more resistant layer, which means "it settles quickly and the ski will have a very good grip, like a good tire for a car."

"The sensations are very good, the athletes have rarely seen such compact snow, which leaves little trace ... It is rather a success in terms of preparation and balance. The snow resists well over the passage, so it's fairer," added Tessieres.

"They even call it 'cinema snow' because they have a lot of fun and it's quite easy to ski on it," said Tessieres.

