Highlights of Beijing 2022 awarding ceremonies on Feb. 15

Xinhua) 09:40, February 16, 2022

Gold medalist Xu Mengtao of China poses during the awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing women's aerials at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Gold medalist Xu Mengtao (C) of China, silver medalist Hanna Huskova (L) of Belarus and bronze medalist Megan Nick of the United States pose during the awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing women's aerials at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Bronze medalist Megan Nick of the United States poses during the awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing women's aerials at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Silver medalist Hanna Huskova of Belarus poses during the awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing women's aerials at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Gold medalist Su Yiming of China attends the awarding ceremony of the men's snowboard big air at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Gold medalist Su Yiming (C) of China, silver medalist Mons Roisland (L) of Norway and bronze medalist Max Parrot of Canada attend the awarding ceremony of the men's snowboard big air at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Gold medalist Mathilde Gremaud (C) of Switzerland, silver medlaist Gu Ailing (L) of China and bronze medalist Kelly Sildaru of Estonia pose during the awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing women's freeski slopestyle at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Silver medlaist Gu Ailing of China poses during the awarding ceremony of freestyle skiing women's freeski slopestyle at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Gold medalists of Austria pose during the awarding ceremony of ski jumping men's team at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Gold medalists of Austria (C), silver medalists of Slovenia (L) and bronze medalists of Germany pose during the awarding ceremony of ski jumping men's team at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Gold medalist Anna Gasser (C) of Austria, silver medalist Zoi Sadowski Synnott (L) of New Zealand and bronze medalist Murase Kokomo of Japan pose for a photo during the awarding ceremony of the women's snowboard big air at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Gold medalist Anna Gasser of Austria poses for a photo during the awarding ceremony of the women's snowboard big air at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)

Gold medalist Su Yiming of China poses for a photo during the awarding ceremony of the men's snowboard big air at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Gold medalists of Canada (C), silver medalists of Japan (L) and bronze medalists of the Netherlands pose for a group photo during the awarding ceremony of the speed skating women's team pursuit at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)

Gold medalists of Canada pose for a photo during the awarding ceremony of the speed skating women's team pursuit at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

