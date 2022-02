We Are China

In pics: figure skating women single skating short program

Xinhua) 09:38, February 16, 2022

Olga Mikutina of Austria performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Madeline Schizas of Canada performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Zhu Yi of China performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Zhu Yi of China reacts during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Zhu Yi (C) of China waits for her score during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Kim Yelim of South Korea performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Eva-Lotta Kiibus of Estonia performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Karen Chen of the United States performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Loena Hendrickx of Belgium performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Karen Chen of the United States performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)

Alexia Paganini of Switzerland performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Eliska Brezinova of the Czech Republic performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Alysa Liu of the United States performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Loena Hendrickx of Belgium performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Alexia Paganini of Switzerland performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Kawabe Mana of Japan performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Anna Shcherbakova of ROC performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Jenni Saarinen of Finland performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Higuchi Wakaba of Japan performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Kamila Valieva of ROC performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Ekaterina Kurakova of Poland performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Anna Shcherbakova of ROC performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Alexandra Trusova of ROC performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Alysa Liu of the United States performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

You Young of South Korea performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Kamila Valieva of ROC performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Alexandra Trusova of ROC performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

Kamila Valieva of ROC reacts after her performance during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Sakamoto Kaori of Japan performs during the figure skating women single skating short program at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Jianli)

