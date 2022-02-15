Beijing Winter Olympics shows resilience of sport amid pandemic: reports

Xinhua) 08:50, February 15, 2022

DUBAI, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- The ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics has proved to the world the resilience of sport amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to media reports out of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Despite extreme challenges under the current circumstances, the Beijing Winter Olympics has experienced "a fantastic start with all measures in place to ensure the safety of those taking part," said an editorial by Gulf News, an English daily based in Dubai.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan "praised the opening ceremony and the high level of organization of the Games," the Emirates News Agency said in a press statement.

The crown prince, who was invited to attend the opening ceremony and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Games, also "wished it success in strengthening bridges of understanding and friendship among the world's youth, thus solidifying the foundations of peace and coexistence on the international arena," said the report.

"The ability of the Chinese government to host a huge international event during the pandemic is really highly commendable," said Liza Grey, a communications professional from Dubai.

"It speaks well of the slogan of this year's Games -- Together for a Shared Future -- that we all can move away from the pandemic if we show solidarity, and sports have proven that," he added.

Based on mutual respect and cooperation, ties between the UAE and China have "entered a new and special era," said an article published by Abu Dhabi-based English daily The National, citing the UAE ambassador to China Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)