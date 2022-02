We Are China

Highlights of freestyle skiing women's aerials qualification

Xinhua) 16:55, February 14, 2022

Shao Qi of China competes during the freestyle skiing women's aerials qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Shao Qi of China falls during the freestyle skiing women's aerials qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Kong Fanyu of China reacts during the freestyle skiing women's aerials qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Xu Mengtao of China competes during the freestyle skiing women's aerials qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

