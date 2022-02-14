Pakistani PM says visit to China enhances bilateral relations, opens investment windows

Xinhua) 08:56, February 14, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said here that his recent visit to China was of great significance, further strengthening bilateral relations and opening new windows for investments.

"The visit was of utmost importance," he said. "Both sides had discussed several core issues related to bilateral relations and investments."

Khan made the remarks when meeting with Pakistan's former diplomats, representatives of think tanks and media people in Islamabad to brief them on the results of his visit to China from Feb. 3 to 6.

During the visit, the prime minister attended the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and held meetings with the Chinese leadership.

Regarding the prospect for bilateral cooperation on investment, the prime minister said his government has been working to promote connections between the private sectors of the two countries in order to increase investments in Pakistan and generate employment opportunities.

Praising China's governance system, the Pakistani prime minister said that China has practiced democracy in its real sense and ensured the rule of law and equality, greatly benefiting its people.

On the occasion, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the visit has given a fresh impetus to the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that China has helped Pakistan build infrastructure, which is supporting the country's economy. He pledged efforts to facilitate Chinese investors doing their business in Pakistan.

