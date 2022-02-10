China policy bank's 2021 loan support for Yangtze River Belt reaches 876 bln yuan

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 27, 2021 shows a bend of the Jinsha River, the upper section of the Yangtze River, in southwest China. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The China Development Bank (CDB), one of the country's policy banks, provided 875.9 billion yuan (about 137.72 billion U.S. dollars) of loans in 2021 to support the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

Of the total, 449.3 billion yuan was allocated to the protection and green development of the area, contributing to ecological restoration and pollution control along the Yangtze River.

The CDB said it will continue to support the high-quality development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt financially.

The Yangtze River Economic Belt covers nine provinces and two municipalities, accounting for more than 40 percent of China's population and economic aggregate.

Founded in 1994, the CDB was designed to provide finance to major national projects and development strategies.

