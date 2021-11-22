China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

Xinhua) 14:23, November 22, 2021

Photo shows the headquarter of the People's Bank of China in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's one-year loan prime rate (LPR), a market-based benchmark lending rate, came in at 3.85 percent Monday, unchanged from the previous month.

The over-five-year LPR, on which many lenders base their mortgage rates, also remained unchanged from the previous reading of 4.65 percent, according to the National Interbank Funding Center.

