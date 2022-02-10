Highlights of awarding ceremonies at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 09:41, February 10, 2022

Medalists make video call with family members after the awarding ceremony of men's freeski big air at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Medalists celebrate during the awarding ceremony of men's freeski big air at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Gold medalist Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo (C) of Norway, Silver medalist Federico Pellegrino (L) of Italy and Bronze medalist Alexander Terentev of ROC pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of men's cross-country skiing sprint free at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Gold medalist Lindsey Jacobellis (C) of the United States, Silver medalist Chloe Trespeuch (L) of France and Bronze medalist Meryeta Odine of Canada pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of women's snowboard cross at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Gold medalist Quentin Fillon Maillet (C) of France, Sliver medalist Anton Smolski (L) of Belarus and Bronze medalist Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of biathlon men's 20km individual at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Gold medalist Jonna Sundling (C) and Silver medalist Maja Dahlqvist (L) of Sweden, Bronze medalist Jessie Diggins of the United States pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of women's cross-country skiing sprint free at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)