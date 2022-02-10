We Are China

Highlights of Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km

Xinhua) 09:34, February 10, 2022

Dmytro Mazurchuk of Ukraine competes during Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

Jan Vytrval of Czech Republic competes during Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

Lukas Greiderer of Austria competes during Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

Raffaele Buzzi of Italy competes during Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

Zhao Jiawen of China competes during Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)