Highlights of Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km
Dmytro Mazurchuk of Ukraine competes during Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
Jan Vytrval of Czech Republic competes during Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
Lukas Greiderer of Austria competes during Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
Raffaele Buzzi of Italy competes during Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
Zhao Jiawen of China competes during Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round at the National Ski Jumping Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
Photos
