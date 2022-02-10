Highlights of ice hockey Men's Preliminary round group B match
Athletes of ROC collide with athletes of Switzerland during the ice hockey Men's Preliminary round group B match between ROC and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Athletes of ROC celebrate scoring during the ice hockey Men's Preliminary round group B match between ROC and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Athletes of ROC celebrate scoring during the ice hockey Men's Preliminary round group B match between ROC and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Athletes of ROC collide with athletes of Switzerland during the ice hockey Men's Preliminary round group B match between ROC and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Athletes of ROC collide with athletes of Switzerland during the ice hockey Men's Preliminary round group B match between ROC and Switzerland at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese elements in the opening ceremony of Beijing 2022
- Strong vote of confidence given to winter games
- Mugala shoots with video camera on sidelines at National Indoor Stadium during Beijing 2022
- Women snowboarders raise China's medal tally hopes
- German skier Geiger wins first Nordic combined gold at Beijing 2022
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.