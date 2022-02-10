China abides by international rules on chemicals trade, FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:48, February 10, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- China strictly abides by international rules and Chinese laws in its import and export of chemicals, said a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wednesday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks when asked to comment on a report published by the U.S. Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking Tuesday, which said that Mexico is the principal source of illicit fentanyl in the U.S., and that some suppliers from China are supplying Mexico with non-scheduled fentanyl precursors.

In response, spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a daily press briefing that China adopts strict measures to regulate anesthetics, psychotropics and precursor chemicals. He said China has scheduled 31 types of precursor chemicals and one ephedrine substance, outnumbering that of the United Nations.

"The international community has witnessed China's efforts and achievements. It demonstrates the Chinese government's responsibility to participate in global drug control and safeguard world security and stability," said the spokesperson.

He said the responsibility to prevent non-scheduled chemicals from entering into drug production rests with the import country.

As is known to all, said the spokesperson, China announced the scheduling of fentanyl-related substances as a class on May 1, 2019, while the U.S. has not yet taken permanent measures so far although it is a major country of chemical raw materials.

The U.S. confounds right with wrong and persistently deflects blame and makes an issue out of non-scheduled substances. Such blameshifting is highly irresponsible to the American people.

