China's trade surplus at 384.7 billion yuan in December

Xinhua) 09:40, January 29, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's international goods and services trade surplus stood at 384.7 billion yuan in December last year, showed official data Friday.

In dollar terms, the figure reached 60.4 billion U.S. dollars last month, said data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

The country's trade earnings neared 2.44 trillion yuan in December, and its expenditure reached 2.05 trillion yuan.

China's income from trade in goods came in at approximately 2.18 trillion yuan, with spending of 1.74 trillion yuan. It led to a surplus of 435.6 billion yuan, the data showed.

Trade in services saw a deficit of 50.9 billion yuan, with the sector's income and expenditure standing at 262.7 billion yuan and 313.6 billion yuan, respectively.

