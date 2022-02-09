Mascot sculptures of Winter Games attract tourists in Heilongjiang

Local citizens and tourists take photos with the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jiang Hui)

The mascot has become a hit as the Chinese across the country swarm to purchase the panda-shaped merchandise in response to the ongoing Winter Games.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics opened Friday night and will conclude on Feb. 20.

