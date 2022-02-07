In pics: mascots awarded to winning athletes

February 07, 2022

Photo taken on Feb. 6, 2022 shows mascots to be awarded to winning athletes of the women's snowboard slopestyle final during the flower ceremony at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

A staff member holding mascots to be awarded to winning athletes of the women's snowboard slopestyle final is seen during the flower ceremony at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

