Taiwan youths in Beijing volunteer for 2022 Winter Olympics

Ecns.cn) 15:43, February 07, 2022

A student volunteer (central front) from Taiwan and studying at Minzu University of China in Beijing dances with local citizens to celebrate the ongoing Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zizhuyuan Park in Beijing, Feb. 5, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

A team consisting of 10 youths from Taiwan volunteered to popularize Beijing Winter Olympics, which opened on Friday night and will conclude on Feb. 20.

Student volunteers (first and second from left) from Taiwan and studying at Minzu University of China in Beijing help an elderly on the wheelchair at Zizhuyuan Park in Beijing, Feb. 5, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

A student volunteer (Right) from Taiwan and studying at Minzu University of China wears the costume of the mascot Bing Dwen Dwen to echo the ongoing Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zizhuyuan Park in Beijing, Feb. 5, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

A student volunteer (first from left in the 2nd row) from Taiwan and studying at Minzu University of China cheers for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics with local citizens at Zizhuyuan Park in Beijing, Feb. 5, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

