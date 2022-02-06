Xi calls for building closer China-Pakistan community with shared future

Xinhua) 15:29, February 06, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Beijing on Sunday, saying that China is willing to work with Pakistan to accelerate the building of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, bring benefits to the people of the two countries, provide impetus for regional cooperation and contribute to world peace.

