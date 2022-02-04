China-made diesel locomotives handed over to Thailand

February 04, 2022

BANGKOK, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- The first batch of diesel locomotives manufactured by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Qishuyan Co. Ltd was officially handed over to the Thai railway authorities on Friday, which would boost efforts of Thailand to improve its railway service.

The delivery of the 20 diesel AC motor locomotives was the first batch of the 50 locomotives ordered by the State Railway of Thailand in its largest single locomotive order.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the Siracha railway station in Chon Buri Province, Governor of State Railway of Thailand Nirut Maneephan said that his agency is making great efforts to develop the country's railway infrastructure in a bid to achieve an even greater modernization of Thailand's railway system.

The new diesel locomotives could help the State Railway of Thailand to provide faster and safer transportation of passengers and freight, thus improving the quality of service of the Thai railway, he said.

According to CRRC Qishuyan, the latest locomotives were customized for the State Railway of Thailand with a maximum operating speed of 120 km per hour.

