In pics: Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay on Feb. 4

Xinhua) 15:50, February 04, 2022

Torch bearer Sa Beining (R) runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Ding Ning (R, front) and Sa Beining attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Ding Ning (R) runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Chen Zhongwei runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Rebecca Wardell runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Chi Xiaoqiu runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Zhu Dongyun runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Li Su (R) and Zhu Shuanghong attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Zhu Dongyun (L) and Chen Zhongwei attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Zhu Dongyun (R) and Li Su attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Li Su runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Ding Ning (2nd L) attends the Beijing Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Torch bearer Ding Ning (front R) runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Torch bearer Ding Ning (R) runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Torch bearer Ding Ning attends the Beijing Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Torch bearer Rodrigo d'Andrea Garcia runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Sa Beining runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Chi Xiaoqiu runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Rodrigo d'Andrea Garcia (L) and Chi Xiaoqiu attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Zhu Shuanghong runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Su Weiqing (L) runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Li Jinsheng (L) and Su Weiqing attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Li Jinsheng runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Shang Xiping (L) and Dang Jian attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Sa Beining runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Torch bearer Ding Ning runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Torch bearers Zhang Siyuan (L) and Shang Xiping attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Li Jinsheng (R) and Ke Yufa attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Performers show martial arts prior to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Torch bear Ke Yufa runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Performers show martial arts prior to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Torch bearer Pu Cunxin (front) runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Zhang Siyuan runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Ding Ning (L front) and Sa Beining attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Torch bearers Pu Cunxin (L) and Ke Yufa attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Shang Xiping runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Li Feng (L) and Gao Pei attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Gao Pei (R) and Zhang Siyuan attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Yin Wen runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Zhao Li runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Yin Wen (L) and Li Feng attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Shang Xiping (R) and Zhang Siyuan attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Li Feng runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Gao Pei runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Li Feng (L) and Gao Pei attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Dagu runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Dagu (L) and Zhao Li attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Chen Ziqiang runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Dagu (L) and Zhao Li attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Lu Bo (front) runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Liu Xiangqian runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Ding Ning runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Torch bearer Pei Xiaoyan runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Chen Ziqiang (R) and Mandu Riwa attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Guo Chuntao runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Mandu Riwa (front) runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Pu Cunxin runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Liu Qingquan (L) and Pu Cunxin attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Liu Zhichao runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Xu Yang runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Yiannis Exarchos runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)

Torch bearer Ba Jia runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Wang Bo runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Zhang Zhi (L) and Pei Xiaoyan attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Yiannis Exarchos runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Li He)

Torch bearer Li Xihe runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Zhu Ting runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Liu Xiangqian (L) and Guo Chuntao attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Wang Bo (L) and Hu Fang attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Wang Hui runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Yang Chun runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Zhu Ting (L) and Lin Shiling attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Zhang Mingsen runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Yu Jihong runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Zhao Xinlu runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Zhu Ting (L) and Lin Shiling attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Lu Shize (L) and Yu Jihong attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Yu Jihong (L) and Kurban Niyaz attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Zhang Mingsen (L) and Ba Jia attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Zhang Zhi runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Lin Shiling (L) and Chimed Dorje attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Zhu Ting runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Zhu Ting (L) and Lin Shiling attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Kurban Niyaz (L) and Zhao Xinlu attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Lu Shize runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Kurban Niyaz runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Lin Shiling runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Liu Zhichao (L) and Zhang Zhi attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Pu Cunxin runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Zhang Zhiming runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Zhang Mingsen (L) and Ba Jia attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Xu Yang (L) and Yang Chun attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Hu Fang runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Yang Chun (L) and Liu Zhichao attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Wang Hui runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Zhu Dongyun runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Zhu Ting (L) and Zhang Zhiming attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Hu Fang (L) and Wang Hui attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Chimed Dorje runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Zhang Junjie (L) and Lu Shize attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Wei Song runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Lei Jun (L) and Jin Xiufeng attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Sun Qingxian runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Shan Jixiang (L) and Chen Dongjie attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Jia Xiujie (L) and Shan Jixiang attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Wang Lu (L) and Wei Song attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Tang Xiongyan (L) and Wang Zhiyong attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Xu Qijin (L) and Wang Bo attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Xu Qijin runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Xu Yang (R) and Wang Zhiyong attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Wang Lu (L) and Wei Song attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Jin Xiufeng runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Han Dawei runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer He Yang runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Ji Chenglou runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Quan Beiyi (L) and Xu Qijin attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Ba Jia (L) and Sun Qingxian attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Wang Zhiyong runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Wei Song runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Chen Dongjie runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers He Yang (L) and Tian Jihong attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Tang Xiongyan runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Lyu Chunlong (2nd L, front) and Yang Peng attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Jia Xiujie runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Zhou Guangtao runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Zhou Guangtao (R) and Li Mingxin attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Quan Beiyi runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Shan Jixiang runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Tian Jihong (L) and Feng Wei attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Xu Yang (R) and Wang Zhiyong attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Quan Beiyi (L) and Wei Song attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Feng Wei runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearers Wang Lu (L) and Feng Wei attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Wang Lu runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Yang Peng runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Jiang Tao runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Tian Jihong runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

A staff member brings a torch to the launching ceremony during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Jia Haocheng)

Torch bearer Lyu Chunlong runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Zhang Lijun (R front) and Zhen Lei attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Zhen Lei (front) runs with the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022.

Torch bearer Zhang Lijun (R) and Zhen Lei attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Zheng He (2nd R) hands off the flame to staff members during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Wang Zhiyong runs with the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Zhang Junjie (front) runs with the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Zhang Lijun (R front) and Zhen Lei attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Zhang Lijun runs with the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Liu Xiaochang (front) runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Mao Daqing runs with the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Liu Kejing (front) runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Li Jing runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022.

Torch bearer Lei Jun(R front) and Li Jing attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Liu Hongjie (L front) and Liu Xiaochang attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Liu Kejing (R front) and Liu Xiaochang attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Li Jing (R front) and Liu Chang attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022.

Torch bearer Liu Hongjie (front) runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Wang Xiaolan runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Liu Kejing (L front) and Liu Chang attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Liu Hongjie (R) and Wang Xiaolan attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Liu Chang (front) runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022.

Torch bearer Wang Xiaolan (R front) and Mao Daqing attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Yang Mo (front) runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Dou Guimei (front) runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Liu Qiang runs with the touch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Fan Di'an (R front) and Liu Qiang attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Chen Wei (front) runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Fan Di'an (front) runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Dou Guimei (R front) and Fan Di'an attend the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

Torch bearer Lei Jun runs with the torch during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Torch Relay at the Summer Palace in Beijing, China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)