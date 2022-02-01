Air transport brigade conducts high-intensity flight training

Ground crew members assigned to an air transport brigade under the PLA airborne troop s check and maintain two Y-12 transport aircraft before the high-intensity and day-and-night flight training on January 18, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhuojun)

A ground crew member assigned to an air transport brigade under the PLA airborne troops replenishes jet fuel for a Y-12 transport aircraft before the high-intensity and day-and-night flight training on January 18, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhuojun)

A Y-12 transport aircraft attached to assigned to an air transport brigade under the PLA airborne troops taxies before takeoff during the high-intensity and day-and-night flight training on January 18, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhuojun)

Ground crew members assigned to an air transport brigade under the PLA airborne troops check and maintain Y-12 transport aircraft during the high-intensity and day-and-night flight training on the night of January 18, 2022. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhuojun)

