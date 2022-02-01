Nasdaq welcomes Chinese New Year with virtual opening bell

NEW YORK, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq and the Chinese Consulate General in New York celebrated Chinese New Year by holding a virtual opening bell on Monday morning.

The ceremony was live streamed with the participation of Nasdaq Vice Chairman Bob McCooey, Chinese Consular General Huang Ping and representatives from Chinese companies operating in the United States, Chinese Americans, academia and media outlets.

"Nasdaq commitment to China remains very strong. We are extremely proud to be the home for over 200 Chinese companies, innovative and iconic companies who embody the entrepreneurial spirit that will help our two great nations continue to grow," said McCooey.

Over two dozen Chinese companies listed with Nasdaq in 2021 with important sectors like health care leading the way, according to McCooey.

The Chinese New Year falls on Tuesday this year, marking the start of the Year of the Tiger.

Tigers are strong, powerful, brave, independent, and born leaders, said McCooey. "The tiger is certainly the representation of each as these qualities are shared by both China and the United States."

Despite the protracted and resurgent pandemic in 2021, "we have seen the positive trend of economic recovery," said Huang, adding that in the Year of the Tiger, China's development will continue to be the major opportunity and benefit to the U.S. investors.

"I hope the two sides will follow the spirit of the two Presidents' virtual meeting with concrete action, work together to combat COVID-19 and other global issues" and join hands to build a community with a shared future for mankind, Huang added.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will open soon and China is ready to deliver a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympic Games to the world, according to Huang.

"Let's cheer for all the athletes, for the upcoming good performance," Huang said.

The digital billboard outside the Nasdaq headquarters in Times Square displayed videos featuring traditions on the Chinese Lunar New Year and Beijing Winter Olympics, which will kick off on Friday.

