Beijing classifies three areas as high-risk for COVID-19

Xinhua) 13:50, January 31, 2022

Beijing on Sunday classified three areas in Fengtai District as high-risk for COVID-19, local anti-epidemic authorities told a press conference.

From 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday, the city reported 12 new locally transmitted cases attributable to the Delta variant. No new Omicron infections have been reported for seven consecutive days, according to the press conference.

The Chinese capital currently has three high-risk areas for COVID-19 and seven medium-risk areas, said Li Ang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

Since Jan. 15, Beijing has reported a total of 96 confirmed local COVID-19 cases and 12 asymptomatic carriers.

