Greek Winter Olympic delegation departs for Beijing

Xinhua) 13:48, January 31, 2022

Greece's Winter Olympic delegation departed from Athens on Sunday for Beijing, carrying warm wishes for success.

The five athletes who will represent Greece received wishes of officials here during an event on Saturday.

Addressing the event, Spyros Capralos, Hellenic Olympic Committee (HOC) President and International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, reiterated confidence that organizers will offer a safe and successful Games overcoming the challenges of the pandemic.

Lefteris Avgenakis, Greece's Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports, congratulated the organizers for building on the legacy of the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in adapting venues.

Xiao Junzheng, China's ambassador to Greece, stressed that hosting a successful Olympic Winter Games is both China's solemn commitment to the international community and to carry on the Olympic spirit.

"I expect the Beijing Olympics to be remarkable. The organizers I'm sure have done an amazing job and I look forward to experiencing it all, to be the first to enter [the stadium] in the opening ceremony raising the colors of our country and I hope that Chinese people will enjoy the Games," Greek athlete Maria Danou told Xinhua.

Danou will be one of the two athletes carrying the Greek national flag during the opening ceremony. The other flagbearer will be Ioannis Antoniou, who was also the first torchbearer of the Olympic Flame for the 2022 Games, after the lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia in western Greece last autumn.

"I wish a Happy New Year to China, since the [Chinese] New Year is about to start. We thank the organizers very much. We know it is very difficult. We thank the volunteers. It is not at all easy for them. I hope to see you soon. Good luck to everyone," Antoniou said.

Maria-Eleni Tsiovolou, who will compete in Alpine skiing, and cross-country skiers Nefeli Tita and Apostolos Angelis complete the Greek team.

"We thank the organizers who make the dream of many athletes come true, that is, to participate in the Olympics. I wish that everything will go well and that there will be no difficulties," Tita told Xinhua.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)