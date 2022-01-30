China's service trade up 16.1 pct in 2021

Xinhua) 17:07, January 30, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- In 2021, China's service trade went up 16.1 percent year on year to nearly 5.3 trillion yuan (about 831.42 billion U.S. dollars), the Ministry of Commerce said on Sunday.

Of the total, service exports reached more than 2.54 trillion yuan, up 31.4 percent year on year, and service imports stood at 2.75 trillion yuan, gaining 4.8 percent year on year.

