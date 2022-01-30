Home>>
IOC president: Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will be excellent
(People's Daily App) 16:39, January 30, 2022
IOC President Thomas Bach said on Friday that the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will be excellent, during a visit to the competition zone in the co-host city Zhangjiakou.
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)
Photos
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.