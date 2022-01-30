Languages

Sunday, January 30, 2022

IOC president: Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will be excellent

(People's Daily App) 16:39, January 30, 2022

IOC President Thomas Bach said on Friday that the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will be excellent, during a visit to the competition zone in the co-host city Zhangjiakou.

 

