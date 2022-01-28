China's cooperation with int'l space community fruitful

Xinhua) 15:45, January 28, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has been engaged with the international space community over the past five years, yielding fruitful results in space science, technology and application, a Chinese official said Friday.

China launched a lunar research station project with Russia, and carried out extensive international cooperation in manned spaceflights, lunar exploration projects, Mars explorations and other missions, said Wu Yanhua, deputy director of the China National Space Administration.

Wu made the remarks at a press conference on the release of a white paper, titled "China's Space Program: A 2021 Perspective."

The official also highlighted the signing of the BRICS Remote-Sensing Satellite Constellation agreement, the launches of the China-France Oceanography Satellite and the China-Italy Electromagnetic Monitoring Experiment Satellite. China also pressed ahead the BeiDou system in the standard systems of many international organizations in fields such as civil aviation and maritime affairs.

To improve the international community's capacity for disaster prevention and mitigation, data of the Chinese Gaofen-1 and Gaofen-6 remote sensing satellites have been offered free of charge 550,000 times in 158 countries and regions. The country has also provided data of Fengyun meteorological satellites to 121 countries and regions.

Moreover, five Chinese satellites and three constellations have participated in the mechanism of the International Charter on Space and Major Disasters, Wu said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)