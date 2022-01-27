China's new ambassador to Australia looks to bolster bilateral relations

Xinhua

CANBERRA, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's new ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said he looks forward to working with the Australian government and others to jointly "push the China-Australia relations back to the right track."

"The Chinese side always believes that a sound and steady China-Australia relationship serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and their people, and contributes to the prosperity and stability of the Asia-Pacific region," said Xiao in his remarks upon arrival in Australia on Wednesday.

Noting that the year 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Australia diplomatic relations, Xiao said the friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Australia has enhanced the well-being of the two nations since the door of communication was opened.

Xiao stressed that while the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, the development of China-Australia relations remains at a critical juncture filled with difficulties and challenges as well as enormous opportunities and potential.

"As long as both sides adhere to the principles of mutual respect, equality, inclusiveness and mutual learning and firmly grasp the right direction of the development, the China-Australia relations will keep moving forward and make further progress," he said.

Xiao Qian is the fifteenth Chinese ambassador to Australia.

