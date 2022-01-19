UN chief voices concern over Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes on Yemen's Sanaa

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday voiced concern over the Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes in Sanaa, the Houthi-held capital of Yemen, said his spokesman.

Guterres expressed his concern and deplored the recent Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes in Sanaa that resulted in numerous civilian casualties. The UN chief reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and to adhere to the principles of proportionality, distinction and precaution, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman.

"The secretary-general again calls upon all the parties to exercise maximum restraint and prevent further escalation and intensification of the conflict in Yemen. He reiterates his calls to the parties to engage constructively and without preconditions with his Special Envoy Hans Grundberg in his mediation efforts to advance the political process to reach a comprehensive negotiated settlement to end the conflict in Yemen," said Dujarric.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since the Houthi militia overran much of the country and seized all northern provinces, including the capital Sanaa, in 2014. Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition that intervened since 2015 to support the Yemeni government.

